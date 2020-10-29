|
Jean Ilett Loundsley Green Jean Ilett (nee Dorothy Jean Haynes), has died at the age of 90.
Born at Welbeck Colliery Village, she moved with her husband Cyril several times in the course of his career,
returning to this area 30 years ago.
Although not in the best of health she took part in many activities and joined the Old Brampton Womens Institute, a very talented person she helped them win prizes at the Bakewell Show and once won the Rose Bowl for best in show.
A Christian Jean worshipped at many churches and was lastly a member of the congregation at Loundsley Green Ecumenical Church. She was a
member of the Mothers Union for 50 years, serving as secretary,
treasurer and committee member in various places and was founder member of the Prayer Shawl
Ministry Group. Jean joined the Loundsley Green walking for health group when it first started, continuing walking for many years until she had mobility issues. With her husband she led the Thursday afternoon Social Club at the local church.
When younger Jean was a girl guide leader and this was how she met her husband who was a scout leader when visiting sick children.
Following their marriage in 1952, they were blessed with daughters Anne, Tricia, Cathy and five granddaughters. Jean will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by all who knew her.
A private cremation service will be held at Chesterfield Crematorium, on Wednesday November 4, 2020,
followed by a service of Thanksgiving, Loundsley Green Church at 1.15pm. Due to Covid restrictions attendance is by invitation only.
Family flowers only please, donations to Loundsley Green Church and
Chesterfield Canal Trust.
Funeral directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield (01246 232820).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 29, 2020