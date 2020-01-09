Home

Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd
29 Knowleston Place
Matlock, Derbyshire DE4 3BU
01629 582470
Jean Kernaghan Notice
KERNAGHAN Jean On 20th December 2019 at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 74 years, of Wessington.
Loving wife of the late Pandy and much loved mum of Andrew and Ian who will be missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral Service to be held at
Christ Church, Wessington on
Friday 17th January 2020 at 2.00pm prior to committal at Amber Valley Memorial Park & Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations for The Intensive Therapy Unit, Chesterfield Royal Hospital may be sent to Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd., 29 Knowleston Place. Matlock. DE4 3BU
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 9, 2020
