Mrs Jean Mather Wingerworth Mrs Jean Mather, of Wingerworth, Chesterfield, has passed away suddenly at home, aged 77.
Born in Hasland and a resident of Wingerworth for over 50 years, Jean was a former school cook.
Her interests included watching westerns, old black and white films, crosswords and family times.
Jean was predeceased by her husband Joseph and son Adrian. She leaves daughter Bev, son-in-law Tony, grandchildren Daniel, Kerry and Louca, great-grandchildren Becca, James, Liam, Lewis, Gabriella, Natalia and Lucia.
The funeral service takes place on Friday April 3, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 1.50pm. Webcast is available, please contact
Funeral directors: Spire Funeral Services, 95 Derby Road, Chesterfield (01246 221555).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 26, 2020