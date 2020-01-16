|
Jean McKay Palterton Mrs Jean Elizabeth McKay, of Palterton, has passed away, aged 92.
Born in Liverpool and a resident of Palterton for 28 years, Jean was a school teacher, until her retirement in 1983.
She enjoyed gardening, crafts and played the piano. When younger she regularly attended St John's Methodist Church in Conwy, where she also taught in the Sunday School. She was also a member of the Girls Life Brigade.
Jean was predeceased by her husband Peter, she leaves sons Neil and Iain, grandchildren James and Beth.
The funeral service takes place on January 27, 2020, Brimington Crematorium, at 1.10pm.
Funeral directors: Stubbins & Hope, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield (01246 823355).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 16, 2020