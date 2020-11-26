|
|
|
Mrs Jean Mouncey Bolsover Mrs Jean Mouncey, of Bolsover, Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 89.
Born in Nottingham and a resident of Bolsover for 40 years, Jean was a hospital domestic.
Her interests included reading, Youtube, watching ballet, word puzzles and chocolate.
Jean was predeceased by her husband Eric. She leaves daughters Joy Wharmby and Brenda Gerrard, nine grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on November 26, 2020, Brimington Crematorium.
Funeral directors: Stubbins & Hope, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield (01246 823355).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 26, 2020