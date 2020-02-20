|
Mrs Jean Railton Bolsover Mrs Jean Railton of Millfield Care Home, Bolsover has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 77.
Born in Sheffield, Jean was a local resident for over 60 years.
She was a housewife who liked reading, attending dog shows, including Crufts, enjoying her daughter showing her family dog.
Jean liked socialising, family gatherings, caravan holidays and doing a computer course.
Jean leaves her children Beth and Tim, granddaughter Alice Railton.
The funeral service takes place at Chesterfield Crematorium on Thursday February 27, 2020 at 15.10.
Funeral Directors: Central England Co-op Funeralcare,
55 West Bars, Chesterfield.
(01246 220201)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 20, 2020