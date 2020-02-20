Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Railton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Railton

Notice Condolences

Jean Railton Notice
Mrs Jean Railton Bolsover Mrs Jean Railton of Millfield Care Home, Bolsover has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 77.
Born in Sheffield, Jean was a local resident for over 60 years.
She was a housewife who liked reading, attending dog shows, including Crufts, enjoying her daughter showing her family dog.
Jean liked socialising, family gatherings, caravan holidays and doing a computer course.
Jean leaves her children Beth and Tim, granddaughter Alice Railton.
The funeral service takes place at Chesterfield Crematorium on Thursday February 27, 2020 at 15.10.
Funeral Directors: Central England Co-op Funeralcare,
55 West Bars, Chesterfield.
(01246 220201)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -