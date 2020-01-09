|
Jean Stevenson Chesterfield Miss Jean Stevenson, of Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 92.
Born in Ripley and a lifelong resident of Derbyshire, Jean was a Midland Bank employee until taking early retirement to care for her parents.
She was a Quaker and her interests included alpine, orchids and crystal collector, visiting the Scottish Islands and Highlands, bird watching.
The funeral service takes place on Friday January 17, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 12.10pm.
Funeral directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield (01246 232820) [email protected]
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 9, 2020