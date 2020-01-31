|
Mrs Jean Tytherleigh Clowne Mrs Jean Tytherleigh of Clowne, aged 90.
Born in Whitwell and educated at Whitwell and Shirebrook schools, Jean was a local resident all her life.
Working as a bus conductor, waitress, newsagent, nurse and community midwife, Jean was very well known within the area.
Throughout her life Jean travelled extensively to Canada, Australia, USA, Pakistan, Seychelles and Europe. Jean also loved Llandudno where she and Roy spent their honeymoon, Scarborough and Cleethorpes were also the scenes of happy times with grandchildren. Jean and Roy played whist and bridge at a number of clubs in Worksop and Whitwell. Jean also enjoyed bingo and socialising. Failing eyesight in her later years made life difficult but did not prevent her from continuing to enjoy life.
Jean died on Christmas Eve a few days after being admitted to Bassetlaw Hospital
Jean was predeceased by her husband Roy Tytherleigh, she leaves a daughter Linda, son Brian, grandchildren Andrew, Michael and Emily and great grandchildren Tyler and Oliver.
A Burial service took place at St Lawrence, Whitwell.
Mourners were. Mrs L.and Mr J.Thacker, Mr B.and Mrs L.Tytherleigh; Mr A.Thacker (rep Tyler and Miss R.Stokes); Mr M.Tytherleigh, Mrs E.Tytherleigh (rep Oliver), Miss E.Tytherleigh, Mrs P.and Mr K.Wheatley , Mr C.Wheatley, Mr C.and Mrs C.Miles, Mr S.Knowles, Mr R.and Mrs D.Biggin, Mr R, and Mrs M.Biggin, Dr A.Harrow, Mr K.Womble, Mr and Mrs S.Beavers, Mrs D.Patterson; Mrs L. Cartawick (rep Jack and Kacey), Mr and Mrs J.Ward, Mr M.Binch, Mrs R.Pond, Mrs H. Burr; Mrs T.Clayton (rep C.Raynes and K.Brunt), Mrs J.and Mr N.Wragg; Miss A.Wragg (rep Miss E.Wragg), Mr C.and Mrs K.Thacker, Mrs M Beeston, Mrs M.Colohan; Mrs S.and Mr K.Robinson (rep Family); Mrs S.and Mr M.MacPhail (rep Angel Inn), Mrs H.Gould; Mr G.and Mrs B.Lindley (rep Mrs G.Cook); Mrs J.Wilson (rep Family); Mrs B.Lancashire (rep Mr G.Lancashire), Mr J.and Mrs S.Shaw, Mr B.Colley, Mr P. Lockwood, Mrs J.Taylor, Mrs C.Newton, Mrs D.Hurst, Mrs M.Greveson, Ms G.Greveson, Mr R.Thomas, Mrs J.Belfitt, Mrs S.Peek; Ms G.Redfern (rep Mrs J.Woods), Mrs P.Klimczak, Mrs K.Hughes, Mrs M.Albans, Mr A.Pratt.
The service was conducted by Cannon Allan Lacey.
Arrangments were by Stubbins & Hope , Bolsover.
