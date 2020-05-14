|
Miss Jean Wallage Holmewood Lifelong Chesterfield resident Miss Jean Wallage has passed away at home, aged 68.
Jean worked at Robinsons for many years and received her long service award. In the latter years of her career Jean was employed at Clay Cross Hospital.
Jean enjoyed day trips to the seaside, places of interest and Chatsworth, she also liked visiting family in Torquay.
Jean leaves her sisters Jan and Hazel, brother-in-law Pierce, nephews Liam and Adam, cousins Alicia and Dianne and many friends and relatives.
The funeral takes place on Friday May 15, 2020 at 2.30pm at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors : J.R.Hoult & Grandson, The Lodge, 1A Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield. Chesterfield.
(01246 851194)
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 14, 2020