Mrs Jean Young Hasland Mrs Jean Alice Elizabeth Young has died aged 88 at Brookholme Croft Care Home, Hasland.
Until recently Jean resided in Wingerworth where she had lived with her husband Brian (deceased) since their marriage 64 years ago.
She leaves her four children, Peter, Ian, Karen and Suzanne; daughters-in law and son-in-law Jill, Joanne and Shaun; grandchildren Ben, Tom, Sam, Hannah, Jessica and Joshua and great grandson Isaac.
Jean was born in Chesterfield, growing up in the Brampton area and worked in a variety of administrative roles for several local firms during her working life.
Her main interest was her family, to whom she was devoted, and friends, closely followed by her love of cats and her garden.
The funeral is due to take place place at Wingerworth Parish Church at 12 noon followed by cremation on Monday January 20, 2020. Donations in lieu of flowers to Royal National Institute for the Blind.
Funeral Directors : B.Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield (01246 232820)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 16, 2020