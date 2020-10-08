Home

Harold Lilleker & Sons Ltd, Funeral Directors (Hasland, Chesterfield)
369 Hasland Rd
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S41 0AQ
01246 277095
Ms Jeanette Barlow Calow Ms Jeanette Barlow of Calow has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 58 years.
Born in Chesterfield, Jeanette has been a lifelong local resident.
Jeanette worked as a care assistant until she retired due to ill health in 1997.
She enjoyed shopping, bingo, holidays and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Jeanette leaves behind her partner Ray Page, four children Donna, Gemma, Lee and Lynn, six grandchildren Kieran, Bethany, Taylor, Joshua, Kayleigh Dolly and Oscar.
Funeral Service to be held on Monday 12th October at 12pm, service at Calow Church followed by burial at Sutton Scarsdale.
Funeral Directors: Harold Lilleker & Sons, 369 Hasland Road, Hasland, Chesterfield,
S41 0AQ
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 8, 2020
