|
|
|
Jeanne Hardy Chesterfield Jeanne Hardy (Onion, Longmate) of Chesterfield has passed away at Ashgate Hospice on February 13, 2020, aged 85.
Jeanne was a loved mother of Elizabeth, Brian and Eileen and partners Andrew, Ann and Roger, loving grandma to Georgina, Adam, Ryan, Kelly great-grandma to Ernest, Betsy, Elsie and Owen, a dear sister of Margaret and friend to Alex.
Jeanne was a former president of the Old Whittington WI and more recently a member of Old Brampton WI. She sang as part of Brampton Choir, was an accomplished ballroom, Latin American dancer and could regularly be seen on the dance floor.
Before retirement Jeanne worked for the NHS at the old Royal Hospital in the A&E department.
The funeral service takes place on Friday March 6, 2020 at Loundsley Green Church at 13.00 followed by Chesterfield Crematorium at 14.10.
Funeral Directors: Crowder & Alderson, Whitting Valley Road, Old Whittington, Chesterfield. (01246 452344)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 27, 2020