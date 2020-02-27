|
Mr Jeffery Twigg Hasland Mr Jeffery Twigg, known as Jeff, of Hasland, has passed away at home, aged 80.
Born at Brampton and a resident of Hasland for 70 years, Jeff served with the Sherwood Foresters from the age of 19, then worked at Tubeworks and was a miner at Markham Colliery, retiring in 1986.
His interests included gardening, darts, boxing, athletics and DIY.
Jeff leaves his wife Muriel May, sons Gary and Stuart, daughter Suzanne, three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
The funeral service takes place on March 4, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 12.10pm. Family flowers only please, donations to Ashgate Hospice.
Funeral directors: Harold Lilleker & Sons Ltd, 369 Hasland Road, Hasland, Chesterfield (01246 277095).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 27, 2020