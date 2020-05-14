|
Mrs Jennifer Urruty South Normanton Mrs Jennifer Ann Urruty of South Normanton has passed away at Royal Derby Hospital, aged 61.
Born at Doe Lee near Chesterfield, Jennifer was a local resident for 30 years.
Jennifer worked as a Psychotherapist.
Her interests included trips to the Derbyshire countryside, cooking, her work in Psychotherapy and her beloved cats.
Jennifer is survived by her husband John Urruty and her mother Elsie.
The funeral service takes place on Wednesday May 20, 2020, 1.00pm at Amber Valley Crematorium. Donations are for Diabetes UK.
Funeral Directors : Wilkinson Bros. LTD, 10 Church Hill, Old Blackwell, Chesterfield.
(01777 811371)
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 14, 2020