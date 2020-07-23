|
Mr Jesse Pearce Tibshelf Mr Jesse Pearce of Holmlea Care Home, Tibshelf has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 93.
Born in Grassmoor, Jesse has been a lifelong local resident.
Jesse worked as a labourer for sub-contracting builder and worked until his retirement, aged 65 years.
Jesse enjoyed walking his little dog near the golf course on Country Park at Grassmoor and listening to his favourite selection of music discs at home.
Jesse leaves behind his niece Lorraine Pearce and sister-in-law Kathleen Pearce.
Funeral service to be held on Friday 31st July at 12.10pm at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: J. R. Hoult & Grandson Funeral Directors, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield, S42 5LF
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 23, 2020