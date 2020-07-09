|
Mrs Jessie Allen
(nee Lowe) Claycross Mrs Jessie Allen (nee Lowe), passed away at The Heights Care Home on 27th June 2020, aged 93. Jessie was born in Tupton and was a lifelong resident of Clay Cross. Jessie was a housewife and worked
at Clewlows Chemist for
many years. Jessie enjoyed bingo, reading, crosswords
and TV quiz shows.
She was predeceased by her husband Ron and leaves behind children Geoffrey, Christopher, Patricia and Margaret, 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all her family.
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 9, 2020