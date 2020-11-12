Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jessie Hopkinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jessie Hopkinson

Notice Condolences

Jessie Hopkinson Notice
Jessie Hopkinson Chesterfield Jessie Hopkinson, nee Howe, has passed away at Morton Grange, on October 28, 2020, aged 93.
Born in Ashover and a lifelong local resident, Jessie was a farmer's wife and housewife.
Her interests included knitting, watching darts, listening to football and cricket, quiz shows, talking with friends, but first and foremost she was a family lady.
Jessie was predeceased by her first husband Philip, second husband Alan, sons Pip and Bill. She leaves daughters Jess and Sal, two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on Monday November 16, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 12.50pm.
Funeral directors: Central England Co-op, 55 West Bars, Chesterfield (01246 220201).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -