Jessie Hopkinson Chesterfield Jessie Hopkinson, nee Howe, has passed away at Morton Grange, on October 28, 2020, aged 93.
Born in Ashover and a lifelong local resident, Jessie was a farmer's wife and housewife.
Her interests included knitting, watching darts, listening to football and cricket, quiz shows, talking with friends, but first and foremost she was a family lady.
Jessie was predeceased by her first husband Philip, second husband Alan, sons Pip and Bill. She leaves daughters Jess and Sal, two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on Monday November 16, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 12.50pm.
Funeral directors: Central England Co-op, 55 West Bars, Chesterfield (01246 220201).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 12, 2020