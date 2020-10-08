Home

Jill Patricia Margaret Revill Sheffield Jill Patricia Margaret Revill (nee Bearder) of Main Road, Marsh Lane, Sheffield, passed away in Ashgate Hospice of Motor Neurone Disease after a 5 year battle, aged 66 years.
Born in Sheffield she lived in Marsh Lane for 35 years and grew up in Eckington.
Jill was a retired lab technician at Sheffield University and was retired for 4 years.
Her hobbies and interests included holidays in Cornwall (Newquay), walking her dogs, riding horses, music and spending time with her family.
She leaves behind her husband David Revill, sister Jacqueline Bearder, son John Revill, daughter-in-law Lindsey Revill, grandsons Leo, Samuel, Dylan & Conner (deceased) and her granddaughter Eva.
Jill's funeral service will be held on 16th September at Eckington Church followed by a service at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 8, 2020
