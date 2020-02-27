|
Mr Jim Colledge Bolsover Mr Jim Colledge of Bolsover has passed away at Millfield Care Home, Bolsover, aged 88.
Born in Chesterfield, Jim was a local resident for 48 years.
Jim served his national service in the Army, he was a Corporal. Working as a railway stoker then Colliery deputy at Markham Colliery. He was interested in caravanning, cars, gardening and pets. Jim leaves his wife Glenys Colledge, sons Steven, Gary and his late stepson, Kevin, six grandchildren and four great - grandchildren. The funeral service has taken place at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: B.Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield. (01246 232820)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 27, 2020