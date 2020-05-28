|
Mrs Joan Abdy Eckington Mrs Joan Abdy of Marsh View, Eckington, Sheffield, passed away at home aged 80 years.
Born in Chesterfield, Joan was a lifelong local resident. Joan managed two family businesses, grocerest at the Butchers shop on Dronfield Road and then at Marsh Lane filling station for 42 years. Joan enjoyed gardening, socialising, travelling and fashion.
Joan was predeceased by her husband Bryan Abdy, she is survived by her partner Raymond Freebre, sisters Ann and Janet, brothers in law Eddie and Keith, nieces Joanne and Claire, nephews Paul, Ashley and Andy and great nieces and nephews Faye, Grace, Emilia, Marcy and Edward.
Funeral service takes place on Wednesday June 3, 2020 11am at Eckington Cemetery.
Funeral director: W. N. Allcock Funeral Directors, 7 Station Road, Eckington, Sheffield.
(01246 433328)
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 28, 2020