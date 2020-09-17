|
Mrs Joan Ashley Stanedge Mrs Joan Ashley of Stanedge has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 90 years.
Born in Chesterfield, Joan has been a lifelong local resident.
Joan was a devoted housewife.
She enjoyed Ancestry, day trips, reading, audio books and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Joan leaves behind her husband Brian Ashley, children Brian, Jane and Stephen, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral Service to take place on 25th September at Chesterfield Crematorium (burial service).
Funeral Directors: J E Nicholson, 329 Langer Lane, Wingerworth, S42 6TY, 01246 207037
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 17, 2020