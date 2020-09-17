Home

J E Nicholson (Wingerworth, Chesterfield)
329 Langer Lane
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S42 6TY
01246 207037
Joan Ashley Notice
Mrs Joan Ashley Stanedge Mrs Joan Ashley of Stanedge has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 90 years.
Born in Chesterfield, Joan has been a lifelong local resident.
Joan was a devoted housewife.
She enjoyed Ancestry, day trips, reading, audio books and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Joan leaves behind her husband Brian Ashley, children Brian, Jane and Stephen, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral Service to take place on 25th September at Chesterfield Crematorium (burial service).
Funeral Directors: J E Nicholson, 329 Langer Lane, Wingerworth, S42 6TY, 01246 207037
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 17, 2020
