Mrs Joan Baker Old Whittington Mrs Joan Baker of Old Whittington has passed away at Whittington Care Centre,
aged 87.
Born in Mansfield, Joan lived in Hasland before her marriage then moved to Old Whittington.
She worked for many years at Chesterfield Co-op store in Elder Way but before her retirement at 73 worked for Robinsons.
Joan was predeceased by her husband Stanley Baker. She is survived by her sister Maureen.
The funeral service takes place at Chesterfield Crematorium on March 11, 2020 at 11.30am.
Funeral Directors : Harold Lilleker & Sons Ltd, 369 Hasland Road, Hasland, Chesterfield. (01246 277095)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 5, 2020