DURKIN Joan Monica On 11th July 2020 at Ivonbrook
Care Home,
Darley Bridge, aged 89, of Darley Dale.
Loving wife of John, mum of Alan,
step mum of John and Sue, nanna of Samantha, Lee and Jake, great nanna of Albie, Conor, Millie and Jax.
Due to current guidelines a private funeral service has taken place.
Donations in memory of Joan are being received for Dementia UK and may be sent to Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd., 29 Knowleston Place, Matlock. Derbyshire. DE4 3BU.
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 23, 2020