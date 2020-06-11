Home

J R Hoult & Grandson Ltd (North Wingfield, Chesterfield)
The Lodge, 1A Chesterfield Road
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S42 5LF
01246 851194
Joan French Notice
Mrs Joan French Holmewood Mrs Joan French of Mapplewell Manor Nursing Home, Barnsley, formerly Masefield Avenue, Holmewood, passed away, aged 89.
Born in Calow, Chesterfield, Joan was a local resident for 62 years. She worked as a Medical Secretary for the NCB until her retirement.
Joan enjoyed gardening, knitting, needlework, dog walking with her friend Beryl and spending time with her family.
Joan was predeceased by her husband Neil French, she leaves her daughters Pat and Jan, four grandchildren and six great granddaughters.
Funeral service takes place on Monday 15th June, 3pm at Chesterfield Crematorium.
No flowers please, but donations can be made to Mapplewell Manor in Joan's memory.
Funeral Directors J.R.Hoult & Grandson Ltd, The Lodge 1A Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield. Chesterfield.
(01246 851194)
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 11, 2020
