Mrs Joan Ann Goodwin Duckmanton Mrs Joan Ann Goodwin of Duckmanton, passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 82 years.
Born in Duckmanton, Joan was a local resident most of her life.
Joan was retired but previously worked as a secretary for NCB and Robinson's, Joan also volunteered as Ashgate Hospice for 12 years.
Joan's interests included singing in choirs, cross stitch, reading, bowls and spending time with family.
Joan was predeceased by her husband Ken, she leaves behind her daughters Julie and Rachael and her two son in laws Andrew and Stephen, five grandchildren Joe, Lauren, Scott and Sam and five great grandchildren Megan, Maddie, George, Nora and Wren.
Funeral service held on July 1st at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral directors: Stubbins & Hope, 55 High Street, Bolsover, S44 6HF. Tel 01246 823355.
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 23, 2020