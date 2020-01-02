|
Mrs Joan Green Old Whittington Mrs Joan Green of Old Whittington has passed away at home, aged 81.
Born in Eckington, Joan was a local resident for 50 years.
Before her retirement Joan worked at Pearsons Pottery, Thornhills Chicken Factory.
Her hobbies included shopping, day trips, reading, holidays with her family and friends in recent years.
Joan was predeceased by her husband Frank Green, she leaves her sons and daughters
Delaine, Valerie, Karl, Victoria and Shane, 10 grandchildren and 11 great - grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on Thursday January 9, 2020
at 10.30am at Chesterfield Crematorium, Brimington.
Wake at Cock and Magpie,
2 Church Street, Old Whittington from 11.15 am onwards.
Funeral Directors : J.R.Hoult &Grandson. The Lodge, 1A Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield.
(012465 851194)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 2, 2020