Mrs Joan Hall
née Mathers Unstone Mrs Joan Hall, nee Mather passed away aged 88 on June 3rd 2020. Born in Unstone , to a family of ten, the Mather family were a big part of local life. She lived in the Unstone area all her life , for the past fifty years on Whittington Lane, Unstone.
Joan worked at Stylo shoe shop, Stephenson's Arcade and Hagenbachs Bakery, all in Chesterfield. She was also a much loved member of staff at Unstone Infant School.
Joan enjoyed nature, animals, singing and dancing and Bingo! She was a regular and devoted member of St Marys Church, Unstone.
Joan leaves a Daughter Jayne, Granddaughter Sophia, Son In Law Robbert, Sister and Sister-in-laws as well as beloved Nieces and Nephews..
She was much loved and will be greatly missed by all.
Joan's wish was to have a service at Unstone Church. Unfortunately, at this time, this can't take place. Prayers will be said outside church at 10.20 on Friday 19 June, then a service at Brimington crematorium
at 11.00
Funeral Directors: Alfred Dunham and Son, 56 Snape Hill Lane, Dronfield. (01246 413205)
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 11, 2020