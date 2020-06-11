Home

Alfred Dunham & Son Ltd
56 Snape Hill Lane
Dronfield, Derbyshire S18 2GL
01246 494068
Mrs Joan Hall
née Mathers Unstone Mrs Joan Hall, nee Mather passed away aged 88 on June 3rd 2020. Born in Unstone , to a family of ten, the Mather family were a big part of local life. She lived in the Unstone area all her life , for the past fifty years on Whittington Lane, Unstone.
Joan worked at Stylo shoe shop, Stephenson's Arcade and Hagenbachs Bakery, all in Chesterfield. She was also a much loved member of staff at Unstone Infant School.
Joan enjoyed nature, animals, singing and dancing and Bingo! She was a regular and devoted member of St Marys Church, Unstone.
Joan leaves a Daughter Jayne, Granddaughter Sophia, Son In Law Robbert, Sister and Sister-in-laws as well as beloved Nieces and Nephews..
She was much loved and will be greatly missed by all.
Joan's wish was to have a service at Unstone Church. Unfortunately, at this time, this can't take place. Prayers will be said outside church at 10.20 on Friday 19 June, then a service at Brimington crematorium
at 11.00
Funeral Directors: Alfred Dunham and Son, 56 Snape Hill Lane, Dronfield. (01246 413205)
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 11, 2020
