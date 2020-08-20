|
Mrs Joan Hodgson North Wingfield Mrs Joan Hodgson of Tansley Road, North Wingfield passed away at Chesterfield Hospital, aged 78 years.
Born in Stonebroom, she was a lifelong resident of Chesterfield.
Joan was a primary school teacher for 34 years at Priestsic Primary School, Sutton-in-Ashfield.
She was part of Inner Wheel in Clay Cross and enjoyed Golf in Chesterfield.
She was predeceased by her husband John Hodgson and leaves behind her step children Shaun Hodgson and Sandra Wilmarsh, she also leaves behind 6 grandchildren.
Joan's funeral will take place at Brimington Crematorium on Monday 24th August at 9.50am.
Funeral directors: Spire Funeral Services, 95 Derby Road, Chesterfield, S40 2ER. Tel 01246 221555
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 20, 2020