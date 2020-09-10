|
|
|
Mrs Joan
Parker
Norfolk Mrs Joan Parker has passed away at Nightingale Care Home, Norfolk, aged 93 years.
Whilst born in Yorkshire, Joan was a resident of Chesterfield for 59 years before moving
with her husband, Dick, to Norfolk to be near family.
Joan was a sports assistant at
St Helena School and then a teacher of tailoring and
millinery in adult education.
Joan loved crafts, drama, music and sports, particularly tennis and badminton playing
the latter into her 80's.
Dick passed away in
November 2019, also in Nightingale Care Home, and their final months were spent together in care and love.
Dick was a mining lecturer at Chesterfield Technical College and then Clowne College.
After their retirement, they spent time with their family, on holidays and amongst their
friends, particularly those from Central Methodist Church where they were much-loved,
involved members.
Joan and Dick leave behind their daughter Val, son John, daughter-in-law Sally,
grandchildren Sarah, Charlotte and Tom and great grand-daughters Maggie and Rose.
Funeral service will take place on Tuesday 15th September at 12.10pm at Chesterfield Crematorium.
The funeral will be shown on webcast and anyone wanting to view it should contact
Funeral Directors B Hattersley & Sons Funeral Directors,
211 Chatsworth Road,
Chesterfield, S40 2BA.
Tel: 01246 232820.
This is also the contact for any donations in Dick and Joan's memory with cheques made payable to Nightingale Care Home
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 10, 2020