Mrs Joan Payne Barlborough Mrs Joan Margaret Payne of Barlborough has died, aged 79.
Born in Clowne, she was a retired special needs teacher who worked at Middlecroft Comprehensive School for over 40 years.
Her life was devoted to caring for her pupils and she enjoyed spending time with her close family. She was also a keen supporter of animal welfare and loved cats.
She leaves a son Graeme, daughter-in-law Diane and grandchildren Lauren and Joe.
The cremation service takes place at 3.10 pm at Chesterfield Crematorium on Monday February 24, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, mourners are asked to make donations to Dementia UK.
Funeral Directors: Porters Funeral Service, Brookfield House, Station Road, Clowne, Chesterfield. (01246 570862)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 20, 2020