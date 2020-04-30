|
Mrs Joan Pugh Hasland Mrs Joan Pugh of Hasland has passed away at Brook Holme Croft Nursing Home, aged 90.
Joan was predeceased by her husband Malcolm Pugh in 2008. She is survived by her son Stephen, daughter-in-law Bev, grandchildren Adam and Kendall.
Joan was born in Clay Cross, Chesterfield and has been a local resident for 68 years.
She worked as receptionist at County Hair Fashions, Chesterfield.
Her interests included ballroom dancing and yoga.
The funeral service takes place on April 30, 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: Stubbins & Hope Ltd, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield.
(01246 823355)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 30, 2020