Mrs Joan Sadler Chesterfield Mrs Joan Muriel Sadler of Chesterfield has passed away at home, aged 80.
Born in Boythorpe, Joan was a Whittington Moor and Newbold resident all her life.
Her family were her life, she also loved the outdoors especially her garden. She loved her holidays especially cruising.
Joan leaves her son Tim, daughter Ali, four grandchildren Karl, Kimberly, James and Emily.
The funeral service has taken place on Friday January 10, 2020 at 11.30am at Boythorpe Cemetery followed by a gathering of family and friends.
Funeral Directors:
Co-op Funeralcare, 276 Newbold Road, Chesterfield.
(01246 211041)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 16, 2020