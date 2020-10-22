Home

Stubbins & Hope Ltd
High Street
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S44 6HF
Joan Smith Notice
Mrs Joan Smith Woodthorpe Mrs Joan Smith, of Woodthorpe, Mastin Moor has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 79.
A lifelong resident of the Chesterfield area, Joan was a care assistant for many years at Whittington Hall Hospital, then was a residental home owner for 16 years before retiring.
She enjoyed reading, holidays to Spain and cruises in the last few years.
Joan leaves her partner Jannice, sons Stephen and Adrian, daughter Julie, ten grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on October 23, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 3.50pm, afterwards at Ringwood Hall.
Funeral directors: Stubbins & Hope, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield (01246 823355).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 22, 2020
