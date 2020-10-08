|
|
|
Mrs Joan Taylor Chesterfield Mrs Joan Taylor has passed away at Bank Close House, Chesterfield on 1st October 2020, aged 96 years.
Joan has been a lifelong local resident of Chesterfield and member of Hasland Baptist Church.
Her hobbies included sewing and gardening.
Joan leaves behind her son Ron, grandchildren Debra, Angela and Matthew and great-grandchildren Liam, Emily, Oliver, Ethan, Megan and Max.
Funeral Service to be held on Wednesday 14th October 2020 at Hasland Baptist Church at 11am, followed by burial.
Funeral Directors: Harold Lilleker & Sons, 01246 277095
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 8, 2020