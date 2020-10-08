Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harold Lilleker & Sons Ltd, Funeral Directors (Hasland, Chesterfield)
369 Hasland Rd
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S41 0AQ
01246 277095
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Taylor

Notice Condolences

Joan Taylor Notice
Mrs Joan Taylor Chesterfield Mrs Joan Taylor has passed away at Bank Close House, Chesterfield on 1st October 2020, aged 96 years.
Joan has been a lifelong local resident of Chesterfield and member of Hasland Baptist Church.
Her hobbies included sewing and gardening.
Joan leaves behind her son Ron, grandchildren Debra, Angela and Matthew and great-grandchildren Liam, Emily, Oliver, Ethan, Megan and Max.
Funeral Service to be held on Wednesday 14th October 2020 at Hasland Baptist Church at 11am, followed by burial.
Funeral Directors: Harold Lilleker & Sons, 01246 277095
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -