Mrs Joan Wain Brimington Mrs Joan Mary Wain, of Brimington, has passed away at Ashleigh Residential Home, aged 87 years.
Born in Calow, Joan was a local resident all her life.
Joan first started working at Chesterfield Co-op until the mid-1970's and then trained and worked as a nurse at Chesterfield Royal Hospital until retirement.
She was also the Mayoress of Chesterfield from 1982 - 1983.
In her spare time Joan enjoyed sewing, baking, and walking in the countryside. She loved holidays to Australia to visit family and caravan touring in England.
Joan was predeceased by her husband Donald Arthur Wain.
She leaves behind daughters Diane and Louise and five grandchildren.
The funeral service will take place on Friday 20th November, at 12.10pm, at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Donations in lieu of flowers will be for Ashgate Hospicecare.
Funeral Directors: Freeman Daynes Funeral Services, 1 Church Street, Brimington, Chesterfield, S43 1JG, ( 01246 278910).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 12, 2020