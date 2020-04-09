Home

Mrs Joan Wyld Clay Cross Joan Wyld, of Clay Cross, passed away April 3rd after contracting corona virus while at hospital, aged 86.
Joan was adored by her entire family. In her later years she was cared for by so many of those that loved her, just as she cared for those in her younger years. She was a truly wonderful mother and grandmother, and her relationship with her sisters was one to be admired.
She leaves behind a family with nothing but beautiful memories.
There will be a private funeral held for Joan 22nd April, and a gathering later in the year.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 9, 2020
