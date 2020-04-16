Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joannes Bagshaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joannes Bagshaw

Notice Condolences

Joannes Bagshaw Notice
Mr JOANNES BAGNALL Holmehall Mr Joannes (John ) William Roy Bagshaw of Holmehall Chesterfield has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital,
aged 71
Born in Chesterfield John was a lifelong local resident.
He worked as a foundry worker and retired in April 2019.
His hobbies included weekends and holidays at his caravan in Ingoldmells, watching soaps, snooker and darts.
John leaves his wife Val, sons Leigh and Daniel, grandchildren Josh, Adam, Libby and Keiran.
The funeral service takes place at Brimington Crematorium on Monday April 20, 2020 at 1.30pm. There will be a celebration of John's life when the current crisis has passed
Funeral Directors :Spire Funeral Service, 95 , Derby Road, Chesterfield. (01246 221555)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -