|
|
|
Mr JOANNES BAGNALL Holmehall Mr Joannes (John ) William Roy Bagshaw of Holmehall Chesterfield has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital,
aged 71
Born in Chesterfield John was a lifelong local resident.
He worked as a foundry worker and retired in April 2019.
His hobbies included weekends and holidays at his caravan in Ingoldmells, watching soaps, snooker and darts.
John leaves his wife Val, sons Leigh and Daniel, grandchildren Josh, Adam, Libby and Keiran.
The funeral service takes place at Brimington Crematorium on Monday April 20, 2020 at 1.30pm. There will be a celebration of John's life when the current crisis has passed
Funeral Directors :Spire Funeral Service, 95 , Derby Road, Chesterfield. (01246 221555)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 16, 2020