Mr Joe Hodgkinson Chesterfield Lifelong Chesterfield resident Mr Joe Hodgkinson has passed away at home, on December 18, 2019, aged 82.
Joe was a plater at various steel works in Chesterfield.
He enjoyed holidaying together with his wife and gardening.
Joe was husband to Doreen Hodgkinson. He leaves their daughter Lisa, son Timothy and two grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on Monday January 20, 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium at 10.10am.
Funeral Directors Co-op Funeralcare, Newbold Road, Chesterfield.
(01246 211041)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 2, 2020