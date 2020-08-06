|
Mr Joe Marshall Bolsover Mr Joe Marshall of Bolsover has passed away at home, aged 78.
Born in Bolsover, Joe has lived most of his life there apart from 6 years in the Army.
Joe retired at 65, having worked at Bolsover Pit Engineer Factory, Coalite.
Joe enjoyed playing golf and cricket, loved watching sports especially football and enjoyed travelling and eating out.
Joe was predeceased by his first wife Pauline. He leaves behind wife Kathleen Marshall, children Karl and Kevin, daughter-in-law Helen and partner Vikki, grandchildren James, Francesca, Erin, brother Colin and his wife Margaret.
Funeral service to be held on Friday 14th August at 2.50pm at Brimington Crematorium.
Donations to Cancer Research UK.
Funeral Director: Stubbins & Hope, 55 High Street, Bolsover, S44 6HF
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 6, 2020