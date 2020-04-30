|
Mr Victor Abrahams Matlock Mr Victor Abrahams of Wyvern Close, Matlock has passed away at Chesterfield Hospital, aged 77. Victor was born and raised in Sheffield. He married Mari Carmen, his Spanish wife in 1966. They married in Oviedo, Spain and settled initially in Sheffield where he set up a business importing furniture from Spain.
With their four small children they moved to Grindleford for six years before moving to Bakewell in the early 1980's. They opened a fitted kitchen and cookware shop in King St, and they lived in Bakewell for twelve years.
They eventually moved to Matlock where Victor was a commercial sales agent for various European kitchen manufacturers, travelling all over the country. He worked well into his 70's and only retired two years ago.
Victor enjoyed playing the organ and piano. He also liked sailing and restoring small pieces of furniture.
Victor is survived by his wife, Mari Carmen, their four children, Marcus, Carlos, Daniel and Pablo, three daughters-in-law
and nine grandchildren
Funeral taking place at Chesterfield Crematorium on Tuesday 5th May at 16:30. Due to the circumstances, it will be immediate family only.
Funeral directors: Co-op Funeralcare - Matlock
15 Firs Parade, Matlock, Derbyshire DE4 3AS 01629 580076
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 30, 2020