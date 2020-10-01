|
|
|
Ball John Aged 59 of Stoney Middleton. Sadly and unexpectedly passed away at home with his wife by his side on
Friday 18th September 2020.
A loving husband to Carolyn, proud and loving Dad to Amanda and Claire and a treasured Grandad to Isabella, Bethany and Reuben. Forever in our hearts. Cremation to take place at Hutcliffe Wood, Sheffield on Friday 9th October at 3:30pm. Donations for British Heart Foundation and Derbyshire & Leicestershire Air Ambulance along with any enquiries to J.E.Noutch Funeral Director's, Hope Road,
Hope Valley, S33 0AL.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 1, 2020