Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Ball
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Ball

Notice Condolences

John Ball Notice
Ball John Aged 59 of Stoney Middleton. Sadly and unexpectedly passed away at home with his wife by his side on
Friday 18th September 2020.
A loving husband to Carolyn, proud and loving Dad to Amanda and Claire and a treasured Grandad to Isabella, Bethany and Reuben. Forever in our hearts. Cremation to take place at Hutcliffe Wood, Sheffield on Friday 9th October at 3:30pm. Donations for British Heart Foundation and Derbyshire & Leicestershire Air Ambulance along with any enquiries to J.E.Noutch Funeral Director's, Hope Road,
Hope Valley, S33 0AL.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 1, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -