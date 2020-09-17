Home

Mr John Bates Inkersall Mr John Bates of Inkersall has passed away at Brimington Care Centre, aged 81 years.
Born in Middlecroft, John has been a lifelong local resident.
John worked at East Midlands Bus Company (Welder), then two years Nation Service in Malaysia and Northern Ireland. He then worked as a Welder with NCB at Area Workshops, latterly with ENS Trading until his retirement in 2002.
John was interested in model aeroplanes, enjoyed walking in Derbyshire, caravanning, reading and spending time with family.
John leaves behind his wife Pamela Margaret Bates, daughters Clare and Carolyn, four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. John was predeceased by his daughter Melanie.
Funeral Service to take place on
21st September at Brimington Crematorium.
Funeral Director: Co-operative Funeralcare, Market Place, Staveley, Chesterfield, S43 3UT
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 17, 2020
