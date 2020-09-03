|
Mr John Anthony Bell Birdholme Mr John Anthony Bell of Birdholme has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital surrounded by family,
aged 75 years.
Born in Tutbury, John has been a lifelong local resident.
John worked at Sheepbridge as an Iron Spinner, By Waters and Petney until he retired.
John loved football, he was an apprentice footballer for Huddersfield until a knee injury, he did continue to play for Unstone local team. He played darts and captained a team who were very successful. He also loved horse racing and enjoyed many caravan holidays.
John leaves behind his beloved wife Shirley, children Beverley, Jane, Wendy and Alan. He was a wonderful grandad to Bradley, Henry, Charles, Samantha, Katy, Matthew and Lana and great-grandad to Megan, Caleb, Lucas, Alfie, Riley, twins Jessica and Jacob, Freddie, Mason, Jamie, Ellie, Alfie, Harri and Rorie. John loved spending time with his family, especially holidays (in Butlins and abroad) and Christmas time.
Funeral Service to be held on Monday 7th September at 9.50am at Chesterfield Crematorium. No flowers, donations to Parkinson's UK.
Funeral Directors: Spire Funeral Services, 95 Derby Road, Chesterfield, 01246 221555
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 3, 2020