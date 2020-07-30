|
Mr John Anthony Boag Chesterfield Lifelong resident, Mr John Anthony Boag has passed away at Ashgate Hospice, aged 70.
John worked as an electrician before retiring in 2015.
He was a Chesterfield FC season ticket holder, and enjoyed theatre shows, gardening and spending time with his family.
John is predeceased by his wife Dallas Laelia Boag and survived by his daughter Claire, stepsons Stephen, Christopher and Andrew, his eleven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
Funeral service at Brimington Crematorium on 30th July 2020.
Funeral directors: J.R.Hoult & Grandson Funeral Directors, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield, S42 5LF
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 30, 2020