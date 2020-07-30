Home

POWERED BY

Services
J R Hoult & Grandson Ltd (North Wingfield, Chesterfield)
The Lodge, 1A Chesterfield Road
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S42 5LF
01246 851194
Resources
More Obituaries for John Boag
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Boag

Notice Condolences

John Boag Notice
Mr John Anthony Boag Chesterfield Lifelong resident, Mr John Anthony Boag has passed away at Ashgate Hospice, aged 70.
John worked as an electrician before retiring in 2015.
He was a Chesterfield FC season ticket holder, and enjoyed theatre shows, gardening and spending time with his family.
John is predeceased by his wife Dallas Laelia Boag and survived by his daughter Claire, stepsons Stephen, Christopher and Andrew, his eleven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
Funeral service at Brimington Crematorium on 30th July 2020.
Funeral directors: J.R.Hoult & Grandson Funeral Directors, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield, S42 5LF
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -