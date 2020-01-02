Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Booker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Booker

Notice Condolences

John Booker Notice
Mr John Booker Brampton Lifelong Brampton resident
Mr John Trevor Booker (known as Jack) has passed away at Royal Hospital, Chesterfield , aged 82.
Jack worked as an electrical ground worker, he retired approximately 20 years ago.
He was interested in football, library, watching television and films and enjoyed having a bet.
The funeral service is due to take place on Friday January 10, 2020 at 10.50am at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors : B.Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield. (01246 232820).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -