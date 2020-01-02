|
|
|
Mr John Booker Brampton Lifelong Brampton resident
Mr John Trevor Booker (known as Jack) has passed away at Royal Hospital, Chesterfield , aged 82.
Jack worked as an electrical ground worker, he retired approximately 20 years ago.
He was interested in football, library, watching television and films and enjoyed having a bet.
The funeral service is due to take place on Friday January 10, 2020 at 10.50am at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors : B.Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield. (01246 232820).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 2, 2020