Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Booth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Booth

Notice Condolences

John Booth Notice
Mr John David Booth Ashgate Mr John David Booth of Ashgate has passed away at home,
aged 66 years.
John has been a lifelong local resident.
John previously worked as a
British Telecom Engineer.
He enjoyed photography and spending time with his family.
John leaves behind his wife Karen, sons Joshua and Jacob, sisters Jill, Judy, Joyce and brothers Steven and Chris. John was predeceased by his eldest son James in 2013.
Funeral service will take place on Thursday 20th August at 4.30pm
Funeral Directors: Co-op Funeralcare, 276 Newbold Road.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -