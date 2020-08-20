|
Mr John David Booth Ashgate Mr John David Booth of Ashgate has passed away at home,
aged 66 years.
John has been a lifelong local resident.
John previously worked as a
British Telecom Engineer.
He enjoyed photography and spending time with his family.
John leaves behind his wife Karen, sons Joshua and Jacob, sisters Jill, Judy, Joyce and brothers Steven and Chris. John was predeceased by his eldest son James in 2013.
Funeral service will take place on Thursday 20th August at 4.30pm
Funeral Directors: Co-op Funeralcare, 276 Newbold Road.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 20, 2020