The Co-operative Funeralcare Newbold
276 Newbold Road
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S41 7AJ
01246 211 041
John Brookes

John Brookes Notice
Mr John Brookes Wingerworth Mr John Henry Brookes, of Wingerworth, has passed away at home, aged 78.
Born in Chesterfield , John was a lifelong local resident
He worked as a Coal Miner and was interested in fishing and his caravan.
John was predeceased by his wife Eileen. He is survived by his sons Michael, David and Nigel, daughter Alison,11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place at Chesterfield Crematorium on Monday April 7, 2020.
Only immediate family to attend please.
Funeral Directors: Co-op Funeralcare, 276 Newbold Road, Chesterfield. (01246 211041)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 2, 2020
