|
|
|
Mr John Cox Bolsover Lifelong Bolsover resident
Mr John Victor Cox has
passed away at home, aged 78.
John was husband to the late Ann Cox, he is survived by his daughter Mandy Partridge, son Mark Cox, one grandchild and two great- grandchildren.
John worked as precision engineer until his retirement in 2006.
He was a pigeon fancier, liked his allotment and garden was an aviation enthusiast, fan of Chesterfield F.C, enjoyed holidays in Greece and was a regular at Blue Bell Pub in Bolsover for many years.
The funeral service will take place on Wednesday January 29, 2020 at 1.30pm at Brimington Crematorium, afterwards at Twin Oaks Hotel Junction 29.
Funeral Directors: Stubbins & Hope Ltd, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield.
(01246 823355)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 23, 2020